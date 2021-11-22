The 20-year-old man was stabbed in an incident on Telephone Place at the back of Billions shisha lounge on Cross Stamford Street, Leeds on Sunday night. (Nov 21) Image Google

The 20-year-old was stabbed in an incident on Telephone Place at the back of Billions shisha lounge on Cross Stamford Street, Leeds on Sunday night. (Nov 21)

The ambulance service contacted police just after 10pm.

Officers attended and a 20-year-old man was found to have suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Enquiries showed the victim had been attacked by a group of males on Telephone Place, at the back of the shisha lounge.

The suspects are believed to have left in vehicles.

A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210602641 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.