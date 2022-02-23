Richard Bathie told jurors that he had gone to confront the men with his son and cousin in order to "scare them".

Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie and cousin Shaun McDermott are on trial accused of attempting to murder William Price and Patrick Doran on August 8 last year.

Leeds Crown Court has heard how the two men suffered life changing injuries following a series of tit-for-tat attacks when violence erupted at a Christening party.

Three men are on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of attempted murder over a shooting at a caravan park at Dunningley Lane.

Prosecutors claim the three defendants carried out a "planned expedition" to get revenge for an attack on McDermott earlier that day.

Giving evidence, Bathie told the court how he had hit Mr Doran outside the Christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club.

The 52-year-old defendant said he decided to confronted him after being told that Mr Doran was "messing with white powder in the toilets."

Bathie's barrister Jason Pitter QC asked him: "Why did you hit him?"

Bathie said: "I was angry with him for bringing drugs to a Christening."

The jury has heard McDermott was attacked by Mr Doran and Mr Price near to the Hare and Hounds pub, West Ardsley, later that day.

Bathie said he travelled from his farm on Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, to Batley Road after being told about the attack.

The defendant said threats had also been made to attack Bathie and his sons and to burn down their farm.

Bathie said he then decided to confront the men with the weapon.

Mr Pitter asked: "What did you have in mind?

Bathie replied: "To confront them and tell them to back off. I didn't want to be looking over my shoulder."

Mr Pitter then asked: "How would the shotgun help you with that?"

Bathie replied: "To scare them."

The court has heard how the defendants travelled from the farm to the caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley, where Mr Doran and Mr Price lived.

Bathie said McDermott was carrying the shotgun when they entered the caravan park.

He said: "Patrick hit Shaun over the head and he was struggling a bit.

"The next thing William ran around the motorhome and they were both attacking him.

"I heard a shot go off and then seconds later the second shot went off and I could see William at the other end of the gun".

Mr Pitter asked: "Had you wanted the gun to go off?"

Bathie replied: "No".

The barrister asked: "As far as you were concerned, were things going to plan?"

Bathie answered: "No. It had just totally gone all wrong".

McDermott, 35, of Batley Road, Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 19, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Joshua Bathie also pleads not guilty to having a bladed article.

A fourth defendant, Edward Senior, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Tingley, pleads not guilty to assisting an offender.