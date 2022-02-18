A jury was shown video footage of William Price giving an account of the alleged attack during the incident outside his home in Tingley.

Richard Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie and cousin Shaun McDermott are on trial accused of attempting to murder Mr Price and Patrick Doran on August 8 last year.

Leeds Crown Court has heard how the two men suffered life changing injuries following a series of tit-for-tat attacks when violence erupted at a Christening party.

Three defendants are on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of attempting to murder two men at a caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

Prosecutors claim the three defendants carried out a "planned expedition" to get revenge for an attack on McDermott earlier that day.

During an interview with a West Yorkshire Police officer, which was played in court, Mr Price described how he first saw the defendants entering through the gate at the caravan park on Dunningley Lane.

Mr Price told the officer: "Richard was shouting 'get them'. He was defo the main man, do you know what I mean?"

"Shaun was doing everything he was told."

Mr Price said McDermott was holding the shotgun and it was discharged when he went to grab hold of the barrel.

The officer asked Mr Price: "Do you remember anything about your injury at the time?"

He replied: "I remember that I got shot. I was obviously alright for a minute but then when I tried to move my arm I couldn't move it.

"To be fair, after that I can't really remember a thing. I went blank. I think it was shock obviously, wasn't it?"

During the interview the officer asked Mr Price to describe how far away was was from the weapon when it was fired.

He said: "I touched the barrel myself, to move it."

The officer also asked: "Have you previously had any issues with them (the defendants)?"

Mr Price said: "I don't even know Richard to have an issue with him. I don't even really know Shaun."

McDermott, 35, of Batley Road, Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 19, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Joshua Bathie also pleads not guilty to having a bladed article.

A fourth defendant, Edward Senior, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Tingley, pleads not guilty to assisting an offender.