Jonad Javed was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Leeds Crown Court heard police officers stopped Javed as he was driving a Skoda Octavia in the Gipton area on May 19 last year.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said Javed appeared nervous and tried to hide something in the front passenger footwell.

The officers searched Javed and he was found in possession of a plastic bag.

The defendant told the officers that the bag contained class A drugs.

A burner phone was recovered from the vehicle along with a large amount of cash.

Javed's home was searched and police officers found five more mobile phones.

A total of 60 wraps of cocaine and 54 wraps of heroin were recovered.

The street value of the drugs was worth between £950 and £1400.

A probation officer told the court that Javed had said during an interview that he began selling drugs to pay off a cannabis debt he owed to a dealer.

Catherine Duffy, mitigating, said Javed lived with his parents and three siblings at the time of the offences and had been told to leave the family home because of what he had done.

Ms Duffy said Javed, of Fernbank Road, Undercliffe, Bradford, has since been allowed to return home and now has the support of his relatives.

The barrister said: "Mr Javed is a man who will not trouble the courts again".

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said the offences were too serious to impose anything other than an immediate prison sentence.