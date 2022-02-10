Jurors were told how Patrick Doran and William Price suffered life-changing injuries after being blasted with a double-barrel shotgun in a 'revenge attack'.

The attempted murder trial at Leeds Crown Court heard Richard Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie, and cousin Shaun McDermott drove in convoy to a caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley, to carry out the attack on August 8 last year.

The three defendants are alleged to have armed themselves with a double-barrelled shotgun, a machete and a "scythe-style weapon" before setting off from the Bathies' farm on Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley.

The court has heard Mr Doran had three fingers "blown off" as the gun was fired at him by McDermott. A further shot was aimed at his groin.

Mr Price suffered serious injuries to his elbow and forearm after also being allegedly shot by McDermott.

A fourth defendant, Edward Senior, is accused of helping to get rid of the gun after the incident by hiding it under bales of hay at the Bathies' farm.

Prosecutor John Elvidge QC told the jury about the key locations and incidents in the case.

Leeds Crown Court heard how a shooting took place at the caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley, on August 8 last year.

Event 1. Hanging Heaton Golf Club.

The court heard a reception was held at the golf club following a Christening in the Bathie family.

All defendants were invited as guests, as was Patrick Doran

Mr Elvidge said Mr Doran "may not have been such a welcome guest."

Low Fold Farm, Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley.

Senior left the party shortly after 2pm.

Later, at 4.30pm, CCTV footage showed Shaun McDermott in the car park with Mr Doran before being joined by members of the Bathie family, including Richard and Joshua.

Footage showed Richard removing his jacket as he crossed the car park and approach Mr Doran before punching him several times.

Mr Elvidge said: "This ugly fight spiralled on to White Cross Road where Patrick Doran was overwhelmed by a series of blows, including punches and kicks".

An attempted murder trial has heard how three defendants formed the plan to carry out the shooting after Shaun McDermott was attacked with a bottle outside his home next to the Hare and Hounds pub, on Batley Road, West Ardsley.

The jury was shown footage of Mr Doran being attacked by more than one person.

The court heard Senior later received a text message about the incident which stated: "Patrick got lippy with Richard".

Event 2. Batley Road, West Ardsley.

The court heard Shaun McDermott was captured on CCTV at 5pm at the Hare and Hounds pub "showing off his boxing moves in his blood-stained shirt".

At about 5.40pm Joshua Bathie was "exchanging triumphant messages" with McDermott.

The teenager sent a message saying: "buzzing."

He received a reply which read: "You smashed it."

Joshua Bathie sent a further message saying: "Bathie boys no matter what."

Mr Elvidge said the "celebratory mood was interrupted" when Mr Doran and Mr Price pulled up in an Audi.

The prosecutor said Shaun McDermott went to his house next door where Partick Doran caught up with him and struck him on the head with a bottle.

Camera footage of the incident was played to the court.

Mr Elvidge continued: "Within minutes, Shaun McDermott was on the phone to Richard Bathie. No doubt he told him what had just happened."

The father and son then made the short journey from their farm to McDermott's house, arriving just before 6.05pm.

Both were shirtless when they arrived and were armed with a weapon.

Mr Elvidge said: "The CCTV at this point reveals that they were beyond fury."

The jury was told the footage also recorded what was said and that they were being "egged on by excited onlookers".

The prosecutor said: "Joshua Bathie was agitated and he was aggressive. He was kicking over traffic cones and shouting 'where the f*** are they. I will kill the lot of them'.

"Richard Bathie was also angry and encouraged Shaun McDermott to join with them."

Event 3. Low Fold Farm, Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley.

Camera footage from the farm showed Joshua Bathie collecting a firearm from the farmhouse at 6.20pm.

Richard Bathie gave a weapon to McDermott and drove a JCB digger out of a farm building.

Joshua Bathie could be seen carrying the gun to a Mercedes pickup truck.

McDermott got into the passenger seat before the defendants drove away.

Mr Elvidge said: "As they left the farm, all three of them knew about the gun that was loaded.

"All agreed to support and carry out the plan that was conceived in the street outside McDermott's home.

"What was about to happen was a premeditated attack using weapons, including a loaded gun."

Event 4. Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

The jury heard the caravan park on Dunningley Lane is home to several generations of the Price family, including William Price and Patrick Doran.

At just before 6.30pm, Richard Bathie's JCB came to a halt blocking the single gate that provides access to the park.

Mr Price later told to police that Richard Bathie was hanging out of the JCB saying 'you've f***** it this time' and was screaming orders to McDermott.

The Mercedes pulled up behind and all three defendants got out armed with the shotgun and weapons.

Mr Elvidge said witnesses described how "rapid shocking events" then followed.

Car windows were smashed and the shotgun was discharged, reloaded, then fired again.

Mr Price's sister later described how McDermott approached her brother holding the gun.

He was shot during a scuffle as he tried to grab the barrel.

Mr Doran told police after the incident that he was slashed with a machete by Joshua Bathie when the men first entered the caravan park

He said McDermott then pointed the weapon at his chest.

Mr Elvidge said: "Mr Doran put his hand up and took the weight of the shot and fingers were blown off his hand".

A second shot was then aimed at his groin.

It was only when Price's sister begged for mercy that McDermott withdrew.

Witnesses feared that the JCB would be used to a ram a caravan.

The court heard the site residents were warned not to contact the police but a call had already been made to emergency services.

The alleged attackers then sped off in the vehicles along Thorpe Lane and were joined in convoy by Senior, who was driving a Ford Focus.

Event 5. Low Fold Farm, Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley.

The jury heard the defendants returned to the Bathies' farm where McDermott handed the shotgun to Senior.

Senior is then alleged to have hidden it in bales of hay.

Mr Elvidge said Senior helped further by going into the farmhouse and "ferrying" clothing that had been worn during the shooting.

He told the jury: "His actions were intended to assist others in escaping justice.

"It is inconceivable that he was not told what happened at the caravan park."

Police officers found the Italian-made shotgun, which was stained with blood, during a search of the farmyard two days later.

A bag containing shotgun cartridges was also found between hay bales.

A footwear impression on the hay bales matched shoes worn by Joshua Bathie.

McDermott's blood-spattered shoes were found hidden in a traffic cone.

The shoes also had gunshot residue on them.

Richard Bathie gave a prepared statement to police during an interview saying that he had gone to the caravan park to talk about ending a "feud".

He stated that he was unaware that anyone else had travelled with him.

Joshua Bathie and McDermott refused to comment.

Senior initially claimed not to have seen the gun but later refused to comment when shown footage of him holding a firearm.

Mr Elvidge said: "The prosecution anticipate that in respect of Richard Bathie, Shaun McDermott and Joshua Bathie, the key issues will turn on their knowledge and their intention in relation to the gun.

"The prosecution say they all knew about the gun, which they specifically went to the farm to collect before going to Dunningley Lane to attack William Price and Patrick Doran.

"The prosecution say they showed an intention to kill.

"We understand that it will be Mr Senior's case that he did not know or believe anyone had committed an offence."

Shaun McDermott, 35, of Batley Road, Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 19, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Joshua Bathie also pleads not guilty to having a bladed article.

Edward Senior, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Tingley, pleads not guilty to assisting an offender.