Detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed during a burglary in Leeds.

Police were called to an aggravated burglary at a property in Leeds during which the male occupant was reportedly stabbed.

Here’s everything we know so far...

Police were called to an aggravated burglary at a property on Glencoe Gardens, Kippax. | NW

What happened?

Officers responded to reports of two males entering an address and assaulting a male occupant.

Where and when did this happen?

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 5.09am yesterday morning (Wednesday, January 29) at a property on Glencoe Gardens, Kippax.

Who was injured?

The male occupant, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with stab wounds, which are not understood to be life-threatening.

What has police said?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing, including CCTV and house to house enquiries.”

What should I do if I have any information?

If anyone has any information that could assist police in their enquiries into this incident, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250052603.