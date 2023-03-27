A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which caused the closure of all offices at the stadium as well as the club shop last Friday (March 24). He has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

An initial police statement last Friday (March 24) read: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night.”