News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
4 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Elland Road: Man arrested in connection with 'security threat' at Leeds United stadium released on bail

A man arrested in connection with a “security threat” incident at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium has been released on bail.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:45 BST

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which caused the closure of all offices at the stadium as well as the club shop last Friday (March 24). He has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An initial police statement last Friday (March 24) read: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night.”

All offices at Elland Road were closed.
All offices at Elland Road were closed.
All offices at Elland Road were closed.