Drunk Meanwood man's wine glass attack on Halloween, Leeds Crown Court told

Danny McConville had been drinking throughout the day and was "very drunk" before the attack on his partner on October 31 2020, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Jessica Randell, prosecuting, said McConville's partner was drinking a glass of wine and had put the glass down.

Leeds Crown Court

Miss Randell said: "The defendant picked up the wine glass and pushed it into her face, causing it to smash resulting in three lacerations.

"He called the police and said he had assaulted his partner, causing her face to bleed quite badly.

"Police attended the address. When they approached the defendant he said 'I'm sorry, I did it,'"

The court heard the woman's injuries were treated with sutures at hospital.

Miss Randell said McConville, 41, is an alcoholic and was "very drunk" when he committed the offence.

Miss Randell said: "The complainant made it clear from the outset that she didn't support the prosecution. She wanted the defendant to get help."

McConville, of Meanwood Valley Green, Meanwood, admitted wounding.

He has two previous convictions for two offences: a public order offence in 1998 and an offence of violent disorder in the same year.

Michael Collins, mitigating, said McConville has said he hasn't had a drink since November 1 2020.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC sentenced McConville to a 12 month community order plus 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Recorder Cox told him : "I reached the sentence on the basis that you are genuinely sorry for what happened and want to sort things out."