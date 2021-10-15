Crack addict caught with loaded gun and knife in Sainsbury's store, Leeds Crown Court told

John Watson was caught with a revolver loaded with seven rounds of ammunition as well as a knife at the Sainsbury's store at Trinity Walk, Wakefield, Leeds Crown Court was told.

A security guard challenged Watson after an alarm sounded when he went through a security barrier after leaving the beer, wines and spirits aisle just before 1pm on September 14.

John Watson

Stephen Grattage, prosecuting, said the guard noticed Watson was holding something in the left pocket of his jacket before a revolver fell to the floor.

Mr Grattage said: "He repeated 'it's not mine, it's not mine' and said 'the police are going to shoot me.'"

A second security guard came to help and the two guards took hold of Watson and walked him to the store's holding room.

Watson, 43, was locked in the holding room, but managed to get out again and punched one of the guards in the face.

Watson then tried to head butt a second guard, but missed and struck him on the arm.

He later handed over a knife that he had in his sock.

Armed police arrested Watson and seized the 1944 Nagen revolver and the knife.

Watson, of Broadwater Drive, Dunsford, Doncaster, admitted possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing a knife and two charges of assault.

He has previous convictions for burglary, theft, arson, assault and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

Richard Barradell, mitigating, said: "He was a crack addict living in a tent, searching for a life.

"A traveller offered him a way out and took him to Newark. He was given basic accommodation and was expected to work."

Mr Barradell said on the day of the offence the man who had taken Watson to Newark had travelled to a funeral .

He said the man had seen police and gave the gun and knife to Watson and told him to look after the weapons shortly before he was caught.

Mr Barradell said: "He is not a violent man. He is not dangerous in the legal sense. He was acting out of fear.

"He is remorseful for what he did."

The Recorder of Leeds Judge Guy Kearl QC jailed Watson for five years.