Police found £60,000 cannabis farm at Armley house, Leeds Crown Court told

Police executed a search warrant at the mid terrace back to back house on Conference Place on February 26, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The found a total of 124 plants capable of producing drugs worth up to £68,000, along with fans and heating and lighting equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conference Place, Armley. Image: Google

Officers found 25-year-old Tran Khou at the house and saw there was a duvet and a pillow on the sofa, which was being used as a bed.

The court proceedings were translated to Khou by a Vietnamese interpreter.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, said there were 30 large cannabis plants along with lighting and heating equipment in an upstairs bedroom.

There were 54 smaller plants in another room and 40 large plants in a large attic room.

IN OTHER NEWS: Driver fined after parking on pavement outside Leeds school as police issue warning to parents

Mr Moore said the plants were capable of producing 6.2 kilos of cannabis with a street value between £60,388 and £68,200.

The court heard the electricity meter at the house had been bypassed.

Khou of Conference Place, Armley, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said: "He was at the property only a short period of time, just over a week.

"He was acting in a very limited role , tending the plants for that period of time.

"The defendant is illegally in the UK and of course once he has served his sentence he will be subject to the immigration system.

"Having been in custody since February of his year, a man who does not speak English will have found that experience harder than someone who does."

Jaling Khou for 12 months, Judge Rodney Jameson QC told him: "You have no previous convictions in this country, but of course you have only been in this country very briefly as an illegal immigrant.

"You were employed to look after the cannabis plants in a very substantial cannabis growing operation.

"It was an operation capable of producing about £60,000 worth of cannabis."