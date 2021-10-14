Beeston man attacked sister on older brother's orders, Leeds Crown Court told

Mohammed Ahmed punched and kneed his 28-year-old sister in the face after being instructed to do it by by their brother Salim Ali.

The victim, who is now aged 29, suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salim Ali

She dialled 999 to report the attack just after 4.30pm On February 17.

Ahmed, aged 20, of Stratford Street, Beeston, admitted causing his sister grievous bodily harm.

Ali, aged 26, of Stratford Street, Beeston, denied causing her grievous bodily harm, but was convicted by a Leeds Crown Court jury after a trial earlier this month.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said Ali has a previous conviction for battery in connection dating back to 2013 when he grabbed his sister by the throat and kneed and punched her to the body.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating for Ali, said: "He was working and a had a job with the Royal Mail at the sorting office and had been there for seven years."

Robert Stevenson, mitigating for Ahmed, said: "He is extremely remorseful for what he did."

"He punched her once and kneed her once. The evidence is that it occurred during an argument in which she was at least being forceful."

Recorder Richard Thyne told Ahmed: "It is clear your brother instructed and encouraged you to assault her in what I find was an excercise of power and control. "

Recorder Thyne said at the time of the attack Ahmed and Ali lived with their mother, sister and two older brothers.

Recorder Thyne said the sister had told her mother thatn her room was damp and mouldy and she was trying to make use of one of the other bedrooms while another brother was out of the country.

The court heard Ahmed had been arguing with his sister about it.

Recorder Thyne said Ali had shown "mysoginistic hostility" and "utter contempt" to his sister and had told Ahmed to attack her after she stood up to him.

Recorder Thyne said: "It's a telling feature of the way you wielded power in that house that she was already blaming herself in the ambulance for what occured.

"She bears no responsibility, this was down to you."#