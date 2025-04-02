Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds couple who left their elderly pet dog to suffer with numerous ailments have been banned from owning animals for life.

Owner Deborah Barkley, 43, and her partner Matthew Dove, 49, both of Poole Crescent, Leeds, failed to seek necessary veterinary treatment - and as a result 12-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel ‘Oreo’ was left in severe pain.

When he was taken to a vet by an RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, they determined his suffering was so great that putting him to sleep would be the kindest option.

12-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel ‘Oreo’ was left in severe pain and had to be put to sleep. | Submits

Barkley and Dove both pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Kirklees Magistrates Court on March 18 this year. They were banned from keeping animals for life and each handed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Jenny Anderson said: “Straight away I could see Oreo was missing most of his fur, as large areas of pale skin were obvious to the eye.

“Initially, you could tell he was very skinny as when he was lying down his spine was visible and prominent … Oreo had obvious matts in his ears and I could see live fleas running on his bald patches.”

After being checked over by a vet at an independent private practice, Oreo was transferred to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where the decision was made to euthanise him that day.

At a tiny 7.3kg (16lb), Oreo was so underweight that his body condition score was just two out of nine - a healthy dog should score four or five.

An RSPCA veterinary surgeon, whose colleague examined Oreo, said that the dog’s skin conditions and ear infection would have caused physical as well as mental suffering.

He added: “This will have affected his everyday life … the stiffness of the hindlimbs and overgrown nails making it painful and uncomfortable to walk.

“It is unknown if [Oreo] was eating … the dental disease was described as severe in nature therefore eating would have been painful. This dental disease will have developed over a minimum period of several months.”

In mitigation, the couple’s solicitor told the three lay magistrates that Dove’s involvement in offending was minimal and that he “had little insight into the suffering of the dog”, but he did accept a duty of care.

With regards to Barkley, he said she “had limited finances and was not sure what else to do”, and it was noted that she experiences anxiety and depression. She realised she “could and should have done more” for Oreo.

The magistrates’ chairman told the court ahead of sentencing: “I must say that I was appalled at the state of the little dog.”