The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Tiger, an affectionate four-year-old kitten with a soft coat and stunning green eyes.
Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Tiger
Four-year-old Tiger is an affectionate cat with a soft coat and stunning green eyes. He'd prefer a family of adults or cat-savvy kids aged 16 and above. He can easily be spooked by loud noises and isn't the biggest fan of other cats, so would rather steer clear of them. | RSPCA
2. Diamond
Five-year-old Diamond is always up to mischief. The adventurous kitten loves to explore new places and would need an interesting garden in his new home. He'd happy live with cat-savvy kids aged 12 and above. If there are already cats in the home, they'd need to match his personality and energy. | RSPCA
3. Max
Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA
4. Diesel
Diesel is a two-year-old German Shepherd with plenty of character and bundles of love to give his family. He came to the centre with congenital abnormalities, which have affected his front left leg and resulted in a short curly tail. He would suit an adult-only family committed to his ongoing training. | RSPCA
5. Zeus
Zeus is a four-year-old Cane Corso who has sadly spent a lot of his life tethered up with very little room to move inside the home, or even lie down. But since being at the animal centre, he has loved the freedom to run around. He would rather be the only pet in the family, but could live with dog-savvy kids. | RSPCA
