A Leeds community has been left in shock after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered at a flat by police.

Detectives have appealed for information after they discovered the two bodies on Dawlish Road in Osmondthorpe on Tuesday afternoon (April 29) while responding to a missing person’s report.

Earlier today (Thursday) West Yorkshire Police said that they received a call just after 8:30pm from someone concerned about a woman living in a flat within a multi-occupancy building at the location.

Officers arrived and, upon entering, discovered the bodies of both a woman and a man inside. Both had sustained injuries.

A cordon was in place and forensics tent erected towards the rear of the property throughout yesterday (Wednesday), with local councillor Asghar Khan saying that the community was “shocked” by the news.

He passed his condolences to the families of the two deceased, adding: “I was shocked when I heard the news.

“It’s an ongoing investigation at the moment so I can’t go into details, but the police assured us that we should not be alarmed and that there’s no suspect outstanding.”

Coun Khan added: “It’s a great ward to represent and the locals are very friendly. We don’t have any issues like this.”

Police said earlier that the woman has not yet been formally identified, but she is believed to be a 28-year-old female who had been reported missing earlier that evening. The male, who also awaits formal identification, is thought to be a 32-year-old man from Bradford.

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “A complex investigation remains on ongoing into what has clearly been a very serious incident at this address.

“The circumstances of both deaths remain under investigation but at this time we do not think there was any third-party involvement in what has taken place.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, we do believe we have identified both parties and have informed relatives.”

She added: “We are appealing for information and would like to speak with anyone who saw suspicious activity outside or near the address from Sunday onwards.

“We would also like to speak with anyone who has footage showing unusual activity at the location.”

Anyone who has footage or information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1884 of 29 April. Information can also be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”