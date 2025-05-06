Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an investigation update after officially identifying the man and woman found dead at a flat in Leeds.

Officers were called to a property on Dawlish Road, East End Park last Tuesday (April 29) following a report of a missing woman. Upon entering the address, they discovered two bodies.

Detectives investigating the deaths can now name the woman as Nnenna Chima, aged 28, from Leeds, and the man as Thomas Oko, aged 32, from Bradford.

Nnenna’s death is being treated as suspicious by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

DCI Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing regarding this incident, but I can reiterate that we do not think a third party was involved in either death.

“Officers will prepare a file for the coroner and as part of those enquires we do continue to appeal for witnesses and information.”

A police cordon and forensic tent was erected outside the property immediately following the discovery.

Anyone who has information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1884 of April 29.

Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.