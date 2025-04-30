East End Park: Horror as two dead bodies found at Leeds flat after police respond to missing person's report

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:25 BST
Two bodies were discovered at a Leeds flat by police as they responded to a missing person’s report.

Police attended the flat on Dawlish Road in East End Park last night (Tuesday) after receiving a missing person's report for a woman.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers entered the address and found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

A police cordon is in place on Dawlish Road in East End Park, Leeds, after two bodies were discovered at a flat.A police cordon is in place on Dawlish Road in East End Park, Leeds, after two bodies were discovered at a flat.
A police cordon is in place on Dawlish Road in East End Park, Leeds, after two bodies were discovered at a flat. | Google

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

“Enquiries remain ongoing today by detectives to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

A cordon remains in place around the area and forensic tent has been erected outside of the property.

