Dad-of-two bus-fire suspect from Harehills chaos makes first court appearance

The first suspect accused of torching a bus during the chaos in Harehills has appeared in court - and will remain locked up for now.

Iustin Dobre, a 37-year-old builder, has been charged with violent disorder and arson reckless as to endanger life. He made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The case was moved up to Leeds Crown Court where he will now appear on August 19.

The trouble started on Thursday night in Harehills. (pics by National World) | National World

The single dad-of-two was remanded back into custody until then. A Romanian interpreter was required for the defendant, who appeared in the dock dressed in a grey tracksuit.

The court heard that Dobre had been arrested at a bus stop on Friday afternoon at 1pm.

Dobre, who gave two addresses - Dorset Terrace and Baldovan Terrace in Harehills - is one of a handful of suspects who have been arrested since disorder broke out around the Foundry Approach and Harehills Lane area on Thursday evening. Five remain in custody, while another four people who were initially arrested have been bailed pending further investigation.

Police were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm on Thursday night to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and children”.

Footage and images from nearby streets appeared to show chaotic scenes unfolding and widespread chaos through the evening. It led to a police car being overturned and a double-decker bus being set on fire.

Police were outnumbered as thousands of people took to the streets. The double-decker bus was torched on Foundry Approach, close to the junction with Harehills Lane. No injuries were reported.

On Friday evening a vigil was held in Harehills which passed off peacefully. There was an arrest of a woman on suspicion of a public order offence, she was released and dealt with by means of an out-of-court esolution.

An increased police presence remains in place in the area and will do so over the coming days.

A Major Incident Portal has been created where anyone with information, photos, video footage (including dashcam or doorbell footage) in relation to the disorder can submit it here.

Anyone with any information can also contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or through the LiveChat at quoting reference Operation Jerviswick.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.