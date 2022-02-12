Their cases were among those dealt with at Leeds Crown Court this week, where judges also sentenced a burglar found hiding in a wheeled bin and two shop owners who showed a "flagrant disregard" of the law.

Daniel Swift

Clockwise from top left, Dylan McEwan, Simon Ward and Graham Dowsett.

A drunk man broke his girlfriend's wrist when he attacked her after watching England lose the European Championships final.

Daniel Swift, 40, of Longfield Terrace, Wakefield, had downed 12 cans of beer during the defeat to Italy before getting into an argument with his long-term partner.

The judge, Recorder Joanne Kidd, described the assault as a "disgraceful incident" but said he would not be going directly into custody.

Graham O'Sullivan

A dangerous offender has been given a 14-year jail term over a gang shooting at a house in Leeds and for terrifying a couple with a gun at their home in Wakefield.

Damien Cooper, 30, was handed the extended prison sentence for two firearms offences which occurred just a fortnight apart.

Graham O'Sullivan, prosecuting, said shots were fired at a house on Woodview Mount, Beeston, at around 7.30pm on May 1 last year.

Dylan McEwan

A prolific teenage burglar who boasted about his criminal exploits in an online rap has been locked up.

Dylan McEwan, 19, of Barncroft Drive, Seacroft, was involved in burglaries at two homes in Pudsey and Bramley. Four cars were stolen, along with Christmas presents from one of the addresses.

A video clip of him driving a car followed by him rapping about his criminal activities was submitted to the court as part of the case file. Watch the video here.

Graham Dowsett

A lorry driver was arrested in his truck outside an Aldi store in Leeds after he made arrangements to meet a '12-year old girl' for sex.

Police officers swooped to arrest Graham Dowsett after he sent Snapchat messages stating he had a bed in the back of his vehicle.

A court heard how Dowsett, of Windmill Lane, Yeadon, believed he had been grooming a girl on social media over a six-month period leading up to his arrest.

Brandon Varley

A teenage burglar who was caught hiding in a wheeled bin following a house break-in has been locked up.

Brandon Varley, 19, of Quarry Mount, Ryhill, was part of a gang who broke into a property in Crofton, Wakefield.

Two months before the incident, he had been arrested alongside another man for going equipped for burglary.

Simon Ward

A controlling thug who choked his girlfriend and banged her head against a bathroom floor during an attack at a Leeds city centre hotel has been sent to prison.

Simon Ward, 38, of West Lane, Keighley, carried out the assault after subjecting the woman to months of controlling and humiliating abuse.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ward would attack the woman on an 'almost weekly basis'.

Ali Mohamad and Aram Mohammedie

Two convenience store owners have avoided jail after thousands of packets of fake cigarettes and £33,000 in cash were seized from their shop in Leeds.

Ali Mohamad, 64, and Aram Mohammedie, 33, continued to sell counterfeit products from the Mama Mia store in Harehills despite repeated warnings from authorities.

The pair had been told to expect jail sentences at a court hearing last month after their offending was described as a "flagrant disregard" of the law.

David Hallas

A robber was tackled by two members of the public in the moments after he attacked a pensioner with a piece of glass in Leeds city centre.

David Hallas, 38, of Nepshaw Lane, Morley, carried out the targeted attack on a 77-year-old woman as she was in her car.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place on June 6 last year, shortly after the victim got into her car on Albion Street to drive home from a shopping trip.