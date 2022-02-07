Brandon Varley was part of a gang who broke into a property in Crofton, Wakefield, on the evening of January 23.

Two months before the incident he was arrested alongside another man for going equipped for burglary.

Leeds Crown Court heard how police officers noticed a VW Golf parked at the side of the A19 in the early hours of November 2 last year and stopped to investigate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Varley was sent to a young offender institution for two years for burglary.

Two men leapt from the front seats and ran so officers gave chase, following them over a garden wall and into an overgrown area.

Varley, 19, and 23-year-old Daniel Fryer, were found hiding in bushes and arrested. They gave no comments during interview.

Inside the VW Golf officers found registration plates and tools for burglary including mole grips, knives and a screwdriver.

Joseph Hudson, prosecuting, said the car had been stolen from Swindon, Wiltshire, days before.

On January 23 this year Varley was part of a gang that was disturbed by the occupant of the house in Crofton.

After fleeing, police then noticed a Ford Kuga that they suspected to have been stolen from Hemsworth days before.

As they tried to follow, the vehicle sped off, reaching speeds of up to 90mph and managed to lose the pursuing officers.

However, a call was made to police from a woman a short time later who said she noticed three men approach her property after exiting a Kuga.

Police were called to the scene and three men were seen running off.

A police dog was dispatched but was unable to find the men.

Varley was then found hiding in a wheelie bin. He had a balaclava on him. The Kuga also had false plates attached.

Varley, of Quarry Mount, Ryhill, pleaded guilty to burglary and going equipped for burglary.

Fryer, of Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to going equipped for burglary.

Both appeared before the court via a video link, Varley from HMP Doncaster and Fryer from HMP Leeds.

Kate Bisset, mitigating for Varley, said: "He did not have a particular reason to get involved in these matters. He did not have a lot going on in his life."

Jade Edwards, for Fryer, acknowledged that his criminal record was an "unenviable one", but said he wanted to end his pattern of criminal behaviour and get out to see his mother who is seriously ill.

Varley was sent to a young offender institution for two years.