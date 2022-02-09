'A disgraceful incident': Man broke partner's wrist after downing 12 cans of beer during England Euro final defeat

Daniel Swift had downed 12 cans of beer during the defeat to Italy before getting into an argument with his long-term partner

Leeds Crown Court heard the couple had been watching the game against on July 11 last year and the mood was fine until they returned home.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said an argument broke out about how best to feed their three-year-old son.

Leeds Crown Court

Swift, 40, became angry and began shouting and became aggressive towards his partner.

Ms Pearson said: "She was in the hallway outside the bedroom and the next thing she knew she was falling towards the door."

The victim did not know if she had been pushed or picked up and thrown.

Swift continued to be aggressive and stood over her shouting.

She was later taken to hospital where x-rays found she had fractured her wrist.

Swift initially claimed she had fallen but in text messages exchanged over the coming days he apologised for his behaviour.

He eventually accepted responsibility.

Swift, of Longfield Terrace, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He has no previous convictions.

A probation report stated that Swift was "full of remorse and takes full responsibility".

the report added that Swift had his own roofing company and worked hard to provide for his family.

References described Swift's actions on that evening as out of character.

No mitigation was given after by his barrister, Michael Devlin, after the judge, Recorder Joanne Kidd, said he would not be going directly into custody.

Recorder Kidd said: "It was a disgraceful incident which you have clearly thought about every day since it occurred.

"The level of force used in this case meant she sustained a fractured wrist."