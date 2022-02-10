Dylan McEwan, 19, was involved in burglaries at two homes in Pudsey and Bramley in the early hours of December 20 last year where four cars were stolen, along with Christmas presents from one of the addresses.

Two of the stolen cars were involved in a police pursuit that resulted in McEwan and his two youth accomplices being arrested by officers after they abandoned the cars in Bradford and ran off.

Officers from Leeds District Crime Team investigated the offences and all three were charged and subsequently pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court.

Burglar Dylan McEwan boasted about his criminal exploits in an online rap.

McEwan, of Barncroft Drive, Seacroft, was sentenced to three years custody.

The two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, were each given community rehabilitation orders.

During their enquiries, officers found a post on McEwan’s social media from October of a brief video clip of him driving a car followed by him rapping about his criminal activities.

It was submitted to the court as part of the case file.

Styling himself ‘MC McEwan’, his lyrics included, “I creep through your yard, getting paid out for your brand-new cars” and “spend half your time sitting behind bars”.

Detective Inspector Vicky Vessey, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “McEwan is a prolific burglar whose offending has brought misery to his victims who have had to suffer the indignity of having their homes invaded and their property stolen.

“The two burglaries he has been convicted of took place just days before Christmas where this type of crime is always more acutely felt by those who experience it.

“The utter disdain he has for the people he targets to steal from is abundantly clear from the lyrics in his social media post. "

McEwan can be heard rapping these lyrics on a social media clip which was recovered by West Yorkshire Police officers:

Yo charva

It’s the real MC MCEwan

Big whips

I’m the B-Town grafter, I creep through your yard.

Getting paid out for your brand new cars but I can't lie graft life's hard.

Spend half your time sitting behind bars.

I’m the B-Town grafter, I creep through your yard.

Getting paid out for your brand new cars but I can't lie graft life's hard.

Spend half your time sitting behind bars.

That’s three whips one night getting all gassed, or three years one stretch laying on mats.

Fresh red currency, JD Bags or waking up to them breakfast packs.

When you’re on road just think it’s a laugh. When you’re a man just know that it's daft.

Big boy grafter know who I am.

F*** X5 bro they’ll get rammed.

Jump through windows, don’t grip doors.

You’ll get smoked for your RS4.

You think you can graft but you don’t know me.

Give me two minutes I’ll be out with a key.

You get one car, I get three.

Take whips sideways through Armley G.

Chopper comes out got to hide in a tree.

If I get caught, looking at a thre-hit, smoke three beemers, wired of keys.

Dodge that stinger, got spun like a bee, Yo.

Listen, Listen, Yo.

What do y’know about them hard nights grafting in rain.

Mad what you do for money, going through this pain.

I've been shutting off the feelings while I'm out there licking stains.

I'm creeping through them yards, with the keys and same.

Ripping down ring cameras, I'll be moving me.

Couple of times come on top, got to take a foot chase.

Got me whistling in the air 'cos I’ve lost my mate.

Listen Look Said.

I’ve been grafting so much bro I think I’m getting sick of it, park the whip up to the money.

Then we’re getting rid of it.

Babes ringing my phone and said babe I’m in the thick of it, there’s feds at the back, I'll be there in a little bit.

Drop a gear, whippin’ it.

I know I’m a driver, Feds will roll you in their Peugeot, don’t get smoked as a minor.

Change your plates and your clothes so they don’t come and find you.

Hiding in a cell, not getting out with lifers.

The way I’m coming with these bars, you will think I’m a writer.

I need a sleep, I’ve been up late