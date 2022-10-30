Court Round Up: Defendants jailed this week including driver who drove the wrong way on the M1

Those to have appeared this week include:

Macauley Billings

The 26-year-old attempted to escape police by driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the M1, terrifying his two passengers and other road users.

Jailed.....Billings (top left), Barker (top right) and Johnson were all given prison terms at Leeds Crown Court this week.

He drove at speeds up to 100mph before his Skoda Fabia ploughed head-on into another vehicle.

The crash caused catastrophic injuries to both the driver of a BMW, and to Billings’ passengers – with one having to have an arm amputated.

He was jailed on Monday.

Adam Barker

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young ‘naive’ drug dealer tried to hide under a blanket when police raided his home in Leeds.

The 21-year-old was found with 167 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in chocolate Kinder egg containers and £14,000 in cash around the property.

After admitting his part in the dealing, he was jailed for more than two-and-a-half years.

Adam Hindle

Advertisement Hide Ad

The paedophile was spared jail after police found indecent images on his devices after being tipped off by the National Crime Agency.

Some of the images found were deemed to be category A – the most graphic kind – and involved children as young as three.

The search term “pre teen” was also found to have been used by Hindle.

He narrowly avoided custody with a suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Mahon

Stalker Mahon broke into his ex partner’s home and got into bed with her as she slept, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Following the ending of a 25-year relationship between the pair, the 46-year-old had started sending the victim abusive text messages.

He then into the victim’s home while she was at a friend’s house, took a photograph of her bed and sent it to her phone, with the caption “It’s still comfy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to stalking, assault by beating and two counts of threats to kill, and was given a suspended sentence.

Emma Ibbotsen & Mohammed Sadiq

The couple landed in court after lying about a speeding offence. Ibbotsen, 39, told authorities she had been driving the car of her partner, Sadiq, 46, when it had been caught speeding last year.

Authorities soon discovered that Sadiq, who was working as a taxi driver, had in fact been driving. A judge at a Leeds Crown Court sentencing hearing took mercy on the pair, however, accepting the lie had been made in desperation to help provide for the couple’s young family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both received suspended sentences but were told it was only because of exceptional circumstances.

Paul Johnson

The 58-year-old was seen by neighbours attempting to smash the front door of an elderly victim with mental health problems while she was away on holiday.

He was seen using a “metal object” to break into a flat in a supported living complex near Dewsbury Road in Beeston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the police were called, they found him in his garden holding a hammer. He agreed to put down the hammer and was arrested.