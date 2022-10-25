Adam Barker, 21, was found by police hiding under a blanket on a sofa when they raided an address in Hunters Court on January 14 this year.

After searching the rest of the property, officers found 60 wraps of Heroin and 107 wraps of cocaine – hidden in Kinder eggs – worth a total of just over £4,000. Officers also discovered almost £14,000 in cash hidden around the house.

After a no-comment interview with police, Barker then submitted a written statement admitting his involvement in the dealing, though only confessed to “looking after the drugs as a favour for someone else”.

Adam Barker was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Ashleigh Metcalfe told a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court that Barker – along with co-defendant David Armitage, who had already been sentenced – were motivated by “significant financial reward”.

Barker, of Trenfall Walk, Beeston, had pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Mitigating for Barker, Lily Wildman said: “He knows he is at the mercy of the court, and faces a significant custodial sentence.

"He is 21 years old and has a degree of immaturity and naivety.

"He is a young man and I would ask you to pass a sentence commensurate with the seriousness."

Sentencing Barker, Judge Robin Mairs said: “You were clearly playing a significant role – you would have had an expectation of financial advantage. This was not a case of just one or two wraps.”