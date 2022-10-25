A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard how Jason Mahon, 46, had been harassing the victim for months, at one point entering her house and getting into bed with her in the early hours of the morning.

Following the ending of a 25-year relationship between the pair, Mahon had started sending the victim abusive text messages in April this year.

On July 3, he had been into the victim’s home while she was at a friend’s house, took a photograph of her bed and sent it to her phone, with the caption “It’s still comfy”.

The hearing took place at Leeds Crown Court.

The following day, the victim was awoken at 2am by her bedroom light being switched on, to see Mahon getting into the bed with her.

The victim went to sleep downstairs and went to work the following day. She later returned to find Mahon in her bed, refusing to leave.

When the victim told Mahon he could not stay, he responded: “watch me”.

He later threw a phone charger at the victim, causing damage to her eye. Mahon later used a butter knife to slap the victim across the cheek.

After appearing before magistrates court, he was bailed with instructions not to contact the victim.

However, when the victim was out with a friend on July 7, Mahon phoned her and claimed she was trying to “ruin” him.

In the early hours of July 8, the victim and Mahon’s teenage daughter was taken home by police after Mahon attempted to take his own life.

On September 1, when Mahon saw another person’s car parked outside the home, he broke in and ran upstairs, threatening to kill the victim’s new boyfriend.

Mahon is reported to have said: “I’ve got your reg, I’ve seen your face – I will remember your face.”

He then said to his ex partner: “There will be two deaths tonight – I am going to kill you, then him, then myself.”

Mahon went to the kitchen to get two knives, claiming he would “end it now”, before his daughter managed to disarm him.

Mitigating, Stuart Field told the court: “These offences arise out of the dramatic breakdown of a long relationship.

“The offences speak for themselves. He takes responsibility for his actions.

"Mr Mahon has moved on – he has purchased his own property and has taken steps to move on with his life.”

Mahon, of Robin Close, Pontefract, had pleaded guilty to stalking, assault by beating and two counts of threats to kill.

Sentencing Mahon, Judge Ray Singh said: "She begged you to leave her alone. You still tried to control her life.

"Even at this late stage, there is minimal responsibility for your actions. There are serious risks you pose to the victim.

"I reject the premise that you have moved on.”

Judge Singh sentenced Mahon to 22 months in prison, suspended for two years, while also instructing him to enrol on a domestic violence programme.