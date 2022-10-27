Adam Hindle, 30, of Vienna Court, was spared jail and given a suspended sentence when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday (October 25) after pleading guilty to making unsuitable photographs of children.

West Yorkshire Police were notified by the National Crime Agency that indecent images were being shared online from an account that was linked to Hindle.

Prosecuting, Ella Embleton told the court that officers attended his property on October 6, 2021, and seized a number of devices, some of which contained “inaccessible indecent images”.

Adam Hindle was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

Some of the images found were deemed to be category A – meaning they were the most graphic kind – and involved children as young as three.

The search term “pre teen” was also found to have been used by Hindle.

When interviewed Hindle initially denied being responsible for the images but then changed his account, saying that he was “exploring taboo porn” before being led to the indecent images.

Hindle expressed his regret and was “disgusted with himself”.

Sentencing Hindle, Judge Robin Mairs said: “Those children are real children and those are real children that are caused harm and distress and suffering.

"When those images are taken they are taken to feed the appetite of others like you.”

Judge Mairs said told Hindle it was “to your credit” that he had pleaded guilty and that he had been “frank and candid” about his behaviour.