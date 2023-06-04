Lewis Fallas, Joshua Scurrah and Glenn Austin

The three were involved in a violent scrap outside JDs nightclub in Morley following a disagreement. Austin threw the first punch but was then beaten unconscious by the others, suffering broken teeth, a broken nose and a broken ankle. The three all admitted affray at Leeds Crown Court and were all handed suspended sentences.

Daniel Thorpe

Those convicted this week include Jordan Hepton (top left), Connor Horabin (top right) and Toran Grant (bottom left).

Drug-addled Thorpe stole fuel from a petrol station in Wakefield before driving the wrong way down the M1 and then crashing his Audi. He then laid in the central reservation in a bid to avoid being found by police, but was spotted by the police helicopter. He was arrested and found to be nearly five times over the safe drug-drive limit for the mind-altering substance, ketamine. The 29-year-old admitted several offences and was jailed for 16 months.

Connor Horabin

The desperate 24-year-old was armed with a knife when robbed Vape & Wine Village on Hyde Park Road. He told the lone worker: “Open the till or I will hurt you.” But when the worker resisted, he came behind the counter and ordered the terrified man turn out his pockets. He got away with just £15. He later admitted a charge of robbery and making threats with a bladed article. The judge handed him an extended jail sentence of seven years and eight months.

Toran Grant

Grant was one of two men who attacked a vulnerable teenager following a fight between females in a Farsley pub. Grant, 25, kicked the man, who has autism, in the face after he had been punched by another man and fell to the ground. Grant was caught after the police released CCTV images of him. He admitted Section 20 GBH and was handed a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months.

Jordan Hepton

Car mechanic Hepton was jailed after smashing a Range Rover into a taxi in Leeds and causing injury to the driver and a passenger. Hepton and his passengers, which included his father, then fled the scene. One then returned to torch the smashed 4x4. Hepton was later arrested and was found to be over the drink-drive limit and the drug-drive limit. The 21-year-old was jailed for 27 months.

Sophie Seaton

Transgender woman Sophie Seaton admitted downloading indecent images of children as young as three. Police were contacted by Seaton’s partner after they found the vile abuse pictures. Seaton tried to argue that the images were placed on her phone by their former partner but eventually pleaded guilty to the three charges. The judge handed her a suspended sentence.

Richard Newton

