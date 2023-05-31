Toran Grant was one of two men who attacked the vulnerable victim after a fight broke out between females in the bar in Farsley.

Joshua Standing was jailed last week for his part in the “cowardly and unnecessary” attack on the 19-year-old, who suffered a broken nose, fractured eye socket and lacerations to his nose and eyebrow.

After Standing punched him, Grant then kicked the man in the face while he was on the ground.

Toran Grant, who was identified by CCTV footage after the attack, spent a week on remand before the judge handed him a suspended sentence.

But the judge told 25-year-old Grant that he needed time to think about his fate, and had him held on remand for a week until he was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week.

Judge Robin Mairs handed him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, and hoped the week spent in jail had the desired effect.

He said: “You now know what prison is like. If I see you again I will send you back there without hesitation. We both know where we stand.

"The victim was offering no resistance and you kicked him in the face. These courts are wearily familiar with kicks to the head that result in death. It could have very easily been catastrophic.”

Prosecuting the case, Alisha Kaye said the teenage victim had been out with rugby teammates in Farsley on May 29, 2021. It was rare for him to socialise in pubs because of his difficulties, which included epilepsy and global delay, which means he has delayed development.

When a fight broke out between females, he helped intervene and break it up by pushing one of the females away. He then left the pub with the females but was followed along the road by the opposing females, accompanied by Standing and Grant.

He was then punched to the back of the head by Standing before being kicked by Grant. He was covered in blood and screaming when his mother found him and took him to hospital.

The court heard he has suffered increased epileptic seizures since the attack, which medical experts have put down the resulting head trauma.

CCTV stills of Grant and Standing were released by police and the pair gave themselves in to police six days later. Standing admitted he was drunk and claimed he was acting in self defence while Grant, of Viaduct Road, Leeds, gave a largely no-comment interview after admitting he was there.

They both eventually admitted Section 20 wounding. Meanwhile, Standing also admitted two counts of dealing in Class A drugs while on bail for the street attack. He was jailed for 57 months.

Mitigating for Grant, who had no previous convictions, Anastasis Tasou said: “He did not know anyone in the pub, he doesn’t even know Standing. His partner was involved in the fight. He saw red and responded with violence with one blow.

"It was unlawful to act the way he did. It was entirely out of character. He has genuine remorse for his actions.”