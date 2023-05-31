The three-man brawl took place in the car park of JDs in Morley which saw two two men attack a third after exchanging words. Lewis Fallas, Joshua Scurrah and Glenn Austin all admitted a charge of affray and appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecuting, Temitayo Dasaolu said the men had been in the Queen’s Place nightspot on the night of July 31 last year. All three were in the smoking area at around 2.15am talking to various females when a confrontation erupted and Austin threw punches towards Fallas that made contact.

Fallas and Scurrah then retaliated before the club’s security staff intervened. The fight then moved to club’s car park where Fallas ran at Austin and blows were exchanged before Scurrah punched Austin to the ground with his body “appearing lifeless” as he was laid out, Miss Dasaolu said.

The scrap took place outside JDs in Morley.

However, it failed to deter Scurrah who punched the unconscious man a further three times on the ground and kicked him to the body. Fallas then appeared to help the stricken man up before punching him again to the face. Other revellers intervened to stop the brawling, which was caught on the club’s CCTV.

Austin suffered bruising to his face, broken teeth, a broken nose and a broken ankle. He is still undergoing rehabilitation for his ankle injury. All three men were later arrested but gave no comments during interview.

Austin and Fallas, aged 29 and 25 respectively, have no previous convictions. Scurrah, aged 27, has convictions for criminal damage and driving offences, as well as cautions for violence.

Mitigating for Austin, Ayesha Smart, said he remembered going outside the nightclub for a cigarette, but very little else. He admitted throwing the first punch and said he was “extremely remorseful”.

For Fallas, Stuart Field said he was a self-employed roofer and said of him: “This incident has caused him to do some reflecting on how he ought to be conducting himself. He has stopped going to nightclubs.”

Representing Scurrah, Fen Greatley-Hirsch said that his father had taken his own life and it was alleged derogatory comments were made by Austin about this before the fight broke out.

Mr Greatley-Hirsch said that Scurrah, who works as a self-employed plumber and heating engineer, had shown “genuine remorse” for his actions.

Judge Neil Clark said all three men had been heavily in drink. He gave Scurrah, of Leeds Road, Birstall, 16 months’ jail, suspended for two years and 200 hours of unpaid work. Fallas, of Redberry Avenue, Heckmondwike, was handed the same punishment. Judge Clark said they “targeted a defenceless man on the ground” and that it had been a “group attack”.