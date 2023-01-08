Court Round-up: 'Cowardly' driver jailed over catastrophic hit-and-run which killed pedestrian

Kyle Charlesworth

Twenty-eight-year-old Kyle Charlesworth was jailed this week after admitting killing a pedestrian in his Seat Ibiza after trying to outrun police. Driving without a licence and was uninsured, he reached speeds of up to 80mph before hitting the 68-year-old man who went through the windshield of the car.

The judge told Charlesworth: “You manufactured a web of lies to try and obfuscate responsibility. It was only about a year after the incident when it was obvious that the evidence was so overwhelming that you discovered you had remorse.”

All convicted in court this week. Top left is hit-and-run driver Kyle Charlesworth and top right is cannabis 'lieutenant' Rebar Jalil. Bottom left are burglars Eesa Elahi and Syed Shah, and bottom right is voyeur William Kellett.

William Kellett

A pervert teacher who was caught filming a colleague using the toilet at school has avoided going to jail. William Kellett, 33, was caught after the victim saw the phone that had been strategically left in a bin, held in place using blue tac and masking tape.

Kellett initially denied that he had purposefully placed the phone there but pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism. After the woman found the phone, Kellett tried to dissuade her from telling other staff at school.

Police enquiries found that Kellett’s phone was connected to his Apple Watch and the function that allows a user to view a mobile phone through the watch was used at the time that the member of staff had been in the toilet.

Rebar Jalil

A ‘trusted lieutenant' in a multi-million-pound cannabis operation, Rebar Jalil was linked to the production of the drug at nine homes across Leeds.

The 33-year-old previously insisted he had no involvement in the production of cannabis in the nine homes and was renting some of the properties from friends. But the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said Jalil’s account was ”frankly nonsensical”.

The judge ruled that his role in the enterprise, which brought in around £2.5million a year, was a “significant one” and that he performed an “operational or management role” within the organisation. Jalil, who has no previous convictions, was jailed for five years.

Eesa Elahi and Syed Shah

Two men who burgled a home in a wealthy area of Leeds and got away with £90,000 worth of valuables have been handed jail sentences. Eesa Elahi and Syed Shah, both 28, were spotted by a neighbour exiting the property in Bramhope carrying a safe towards a VW Golf driven by a third gang member.

They threatened the neighbour with a crowbar and swung at him before making off. Among the items taken was cash, designer bags and watches. They were later found and returned to the owner.

Aaron Logue

Teenager Aaron Logue narrowly avoided custody after he admitted breaking a bouncer’s jaw with a “haymaker” punch outside a Leeds nightclub. The 18-year-old punched the door security staff member who had gone to intervene after Logue was spotted arguing with a group of girls in PRYZM. He warned Logue who began arguing with a second group of girls later in the night.