Rebar Jalil, 33, was linked to the production of cannabis in nine homes across the city - and Leeds Crown Court heard that he played a “significant role” in the operation. Jalil was arrested at a house in Airlie Place, Chapeltown, last year.

Police linked him to the production of cannabis in the home, as well as cannabis farms in Trafford Terrace, Harehills, Lawrence Road, Gipton, Savile Place, Chapeltown, Autumn Place, Hyde Park, Harehills Lane, Wetherby Road, Potternewton Lane, Meanwood, and Tong Way, Wortley - between 2021 and 2022. His passport was also found at a house in Carlton Garth, Woodhouse, where police found a dealer list in the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jalil, of Hollin Park Road, Gipton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. He was not present at his sentencing on Friday, but the hearing continued in his absence.

Rebar Jalil, 33, has been jailed after being linked to cannabis farms in nine Leeds homes - including on Airlie Place, Chapeltown, and Lawrence Road, Gipton (Photo: WYP/Google)

Mitigating, Michael Collins said Jalil, a foreign national, was homeless and in need of accommodation - which was offered to him by “fellow countrymen” who were involved in criminality. Mr Collins added: “He’s not in a position to refuse offers of help. If that means he’s accommodated in premises where cannabis is grown, that’s not his fault or his responsibility.”

Jalil previously insisted he had no involvement in the production of cannabis in the nine homes and was renting some of the properties from friends. But the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said Jalil’s account was ”frankly nonsensical” and that he had been a “trusted lieutenant’ for those higher up the chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge ruled that his role in the enterprise, which brought in around £2.5million a year, was a “significant one” and that he performed an “operational or management role” within the organisation.

Jalil, who has no previous convictions, was jailed for five years. Judge Kearl said: “I have no doubt in rejecting his account. It is no coincidence that he attended each of the properties above and that he was involved in the large-scale production of cannabis in a number of homes in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jalil was sentenced to five years custody at Leeds Crown Court on Friday