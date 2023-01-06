“Career burglar” Eesa Elahi and Syed Shah, both 28, made off from the property on Creskeld Park in a vehicle that was driven by a third man before crashing and making off on foot. They were subsequently apprehended by the police and a member of the public.

The two men, who are both from Bradford, were each jailed for three years and four months at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of burglary and Elahi to an additional charge of assault.

For the prosecution, Tayo Dasaolu told the court that the targeted burglary happened in Bramhope – which was recently named as the most expensive place to live in Leeds – on May 25, 2022. An 80-year-old neighbour heard the alarms coming from the property while doing his gardening and went to investigate. He then saw Elahi and Shah – who was carrying a safe – making their way out of the property and towards a Volkswagen Golf with a driver sat waiting for them.

(left) Eesa Elahi and Syed Shah were both sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Ms Dasaolu said that Elahi then threatened the pensioner with a crowbar, saying: “Get out of the way or I will kill you.” He then swung the crowbar at the man, “only narrowly missing”.

After the burglary was reported police found the Golf being driven “about 11 miles” away from the property and a pursuit began. The vehicle then collided with another car and the three men made off on foot. A passer-by tripped up Shah and Elahi was caught by a police officer.

Ms Dasaolu said that over £90,000 worth of items were taken from the property, including cash, designer bags and watches, were found in the van and returned to the owner.

A report from the probation officer said that Elahi was “remarkably candid” and described himself as a “career burglar” having previously been convicted of stealing from three properties. He said it was a “lifestyle choice he has made” but that he “wants to change”.

