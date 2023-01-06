Pervert William Kellett, 33, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) over the act of voyeurism at Manor Wood Primary School, in Moortown. The victim saw the phone in the bin while she was in the toilet, being held in place using blue tac and masking tape, Leeds Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kellett initially denied that he had purposefully placed the phone there but pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism in November last year and was sentenced yesterday (Thursday).

A victim impact statement was read out by the female member of staff, in which she said that she suffered with anxiety and sleepless nights following the incident and had to be prescribed medication.

William Kellett has been placed on the sex offenders register.

She said that she couldn’t tell anyone about the incident after it happened, adding: “This was so hard. I felt so isolated and alone when it happened. I had to go on pretending it was not happening.

“Those emotions are still extremely raw for me.”

And she said that the experience had left her “suspicious of some of the other guys at work” and that it had “tarnished” her experience of working at the school.

She added: “I just wish it was all over so I could try as much as possible to put it out of my head.”

The court was told that the incident happened on January 31, 2022 and that after the woman found the phone, Kellett tried to dissuade her from telling other staff at school.

Police enquiries found that Kellett’s phone was connected to his Apple Watch and the function that allows a user to view a mobile phone through the watch was used at the time that the member of staff had been in the toilet, the court heard.

Kellett’s solicitor said he “feels dreadful about what happened” and described the incident as a “moment of madness”. He told the court that Kellett accepts that he will not be able to work as a teacher again and was now working as a handyman.