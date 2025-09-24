‘I cannot trust anyone': 12-year-old rape victim bravely tells court of impact of abuse as Bradford man jailed

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:24 BST
A 12-year old-girl, who was groomed and raped, has bravely told a court in Bradford how she “cannot trust anyone” after being abused.

At Bradford Crown Court on Friday, September 19, Wisal Ahmad aged 30 of Belle Vue, Bradford, was sentenced to 21 years, 17 of which will be custodial and four on licence.

He admitted to 12 offences including rape and sexual assault. Ahmed groomed the 12-year-old and, on several occasions, took her from her home to his address.

Wisal Ahmad aged 30 of Belle Vue, Bradford, was sentenced to 21 years, 17 of which will be custodial.placeholder image
Wisal Ahmad aged 30 of Belle Vue, Bradford, was sentenced to 21 years, 17 of which will be custodial. | NW/WYP

On one occasion the survivor was found outside his address and appeared to be lost. She then reported the offences to police.

In her own words, the brave survivor, told the court: “I have got trust issues, I feel like when I’m outside I’m being judged, and people are looking at me.

“I cannot move on with my life, I’m always thinking about what happened. I cannot trust anyone. I feel so isolated, I don’t have any friends anymore.”

After being arrested, Ahmed was charged with multiple sexual offences in the Bradford area in September 2024.

At sentencing he was also given a sexual harm prevention order and made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Macauley Davis of Bradford District Child Safeguarding Unit said: “I praise the survivor for reporting these abhorrent crimes to us. It cannot be underestimated how much courage it takes to come forward and report offences and her sheer bravery has stopped anyone else being a victim at the hands of Ahmed.

“Ahmed has robbed her of her childhood; he deserves to be in prison for a long time. Whilst it can never take away what has happened to her, I hope the sentence today can give her comfort in knowing that a level of justice has been served and in time she can move forward with her life.

“If you have been a victim of a sexual offence and haven’t yet reported it, we have specialist teams who will listen to you and support you throughout the process, it will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism.”

