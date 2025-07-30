A brave Leeds woman has sent a message of defiance to the man who has been jailed for kidnapping and raping her.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Ashley Roberts of Colliery Close, Allerton Bywater was jailed for 26 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of 14 offences against a woman, who was a child when she first met him.

The 32-year-old was found guilty at trial in July of seven offences of rape, two counts of sexual assault, kidnap, grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and two counts of threats to kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in court, his victim, sent a strong message of defiance against her attacker as she declared “you didn’t break me.”

Ashley Roberts of Colliery Close, Allerton Bywater was jailed for 26 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP/NW

“I close my eyes and I am back there, in that place, fighting, doing anything to stay alive,” she said.

“You may have kidnapped, raped and beat me but eventually I won’t need to look over my shoulder or be scared because you didn’t break me…”

Roberts was also found guilty of a further offence of child neglect, following enquiries made during the investigation regarding another victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing before the court for sentencing last Thursday (July 24), Roberts was sentenced to a total of 26 and a half years with an extended licence period of five years.

He was also issued with a restraining order and will be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Argie Dratzidis of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, who led the investigation said: “I firstly want to recognise the sheer bravery of our victim for her courage to come forward to police to report the harrowing abuse she was subjected to but also for navigating the complex and lengthy criminal justice process.

“Roberts is a violent and predatory sexual offender who refused to take accountability for his actions. The sentence handed to Roberts, should be a reminder that sexual abuse and violence will not be tolerated. We will continue to do all we can to fight for justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Nicola Morton-Wiltshire added: “I would also like to acknowledge the complexity and challenges of this case. The sentencing given to Roberts is a result of the absolute dedication DC Dratzidis and colleagues devoted to their investigation and to getting the justice the victim deserved in order to put a dangerous offender behind bars.

“If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, please know it is never your fault. You will be listened to, supported and it will be dealt with sensitively and with the utmost seriousness.”