Brave Leeds woman sends 'you didn't break me' message to Allerton Bywater man jailed for kidnap and rape
Last week, Ashley Roberts of Colliery Close, Allerton Bywater was jailed for 26 and a half years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of 14 offences against a woman, who was a child when she first met him.
The 32-year-old was found guilty at trial in July of seven offences of rape, two counts of sexual assault, kidnap, grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and two counts of threats to kill.
Speaking in court, his victim, sent a strong message of defiance against her attacker as she declared “you didn’t break me.”
“I close my eyes and I am back there, in that place, fighting, doing anything to stay alive,” she said.
“You may have kidnapped, raped and beat me but eventually I won’t need to look over my shoulder or be scared because you didn’t break me…”
Roberts was also found guilty of a further offence of child neglect, following enquiries made during the investigation regarding another victim.
Appearing before the court for sentencing last Thursday (July 24), Roberts was sentenced to a total of 26 and a half years with an extended licence period of five years.
He was also issued with a restraining order and will be ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Detective Constable Argie Dratzidis of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, who led the investigation said: “I firstly want to recognise the sheer bravery of our victim for her courage to come forward to police to report the harrowing abuse she was subjected to but also for navigating the complex and lengthy criminal justice process.
“Roberts is a violent and predatory sexual offender who refused to take accountability for his actions. The sentence handed to Roberts, should be a reminder that sexual abuse and violence will not be tolerated. We will continue to do all we can to fight for justice.”
Detective Inspector Nicola Morton-Wiltshire added: “I would also like to acknowledge the complexity and challenges of this case. The sentencing given to Roberts is a result of the absolute dedication DC Dratzidis and colleagues devoted to their investigation and to getting the justice the victim deserved in order to put a dangerous offender behind bars.