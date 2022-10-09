Officers were called to Chapeltown Road, near the Mandela community centre, at about 5.50pm on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy had been attacked, causing serious injuries to his face and hand.

Police believe a bladed weapon was used.

Chapeltown Road, where the attack took place

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police launched a 24-hour crackdown in a large part of the city following the assault, which came into effect at 8.45pm on Friday.

Under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, officers could search people or vehicles for weapons without the usual grounds to suspect the person searched.

The boosted powers were put in place in a large area of north east Leeds, from Harehills Lane to the north and Woodhouse Lane in Burmantofts to the south.

The powers were extended until 8.45pm on Sunday evening, but police have now issued an update on the crackdown.