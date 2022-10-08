It happened in Chapeltown Road shortly before 5.50pm on Friday.

Police believe the teenager was attacked with a bladed weapon and he suffered serious injuries to his face and hand.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Chapeltown Road, Leeds, where the attack took place

Police have been given boosted stop and search powers in north east Leeds following the attack.

The boosted powers came into effect at 8.45pm yesterday and will be in place for an initial 24 hours.

The powers will be reviewed this evening and could be extended.

Under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, officers can search people or vehicles for weapons without the usual grounds to suspect the person searched.

Police have been given boosted stop and search powers within this boundary (Photo: WYP)

The boosted powers have been put in place in a large area of north east Leeds, from Harehills Lane to the north and Woodhouse Lane in Burmantofts to the south.

Inspector Richard Horn, of the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This order has been put in place due to concerns following this incident, which officers were called to at 5.47pm yesterday.

“These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons.

“This is about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are continuing to carry out increased patrols in the area to deter further incidents and offer reassurance to the wider community.”