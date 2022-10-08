Leeds crime map: The streets with the most crime revealed by new West Yorkshire Police statistics
New police figures have revealed the Leeds streets with the most crime.
West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from August 2021 to July 2022 that was not later cancelled.
There were 111,705 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.
These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
