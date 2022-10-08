West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence recorded in Leeds from August 2021 to July 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 111,705 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the offences by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Here are the Leeds streets with the most crime New police figures show the Leeds streets with the most crime between August 2021 and July 2022.

2. Headrow There were 7,296 crimes recorded in Headrow and the surrounding streets

3. City Station and Bridgewater Place There were 2,300 crimes recorded in the streets around City Station and Bridgewater Place.

4. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls There were 1,523 crimes recorded in Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls.