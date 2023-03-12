Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on March 2. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2.30pm.

This morning, police arrested a 21-year-old man in Hartlepool on suspicion of Peter’s murder. A 17-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were also arrested in Hartlepool on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three are being held in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police had made a number of pleas for anyone with information to come forward, as they continue to support Peter’s family. Members of the public tried to help Peter after he was wounded, before he was taken to hospital by paramedics. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 3.20pm.

In a statement last week, the Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, said: “Peter’s family are completely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder.

“His family are urging anyone who knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death to support the police investigation so that they can get the answers they need. They have also asked that people respect their privacy at what is understandably a very difficult time for them.”

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to Peter. Steve David Lowth said Peter was the “kindest kid” he had ever met, meanwhile Jared Brown described him as a “good guy”. Joanna Johnson said: “RIP young man, so sad.”