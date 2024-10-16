Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds MP and cabinet minister has condemned a “truly shocking” attack that saw a teenage boy shot and stabbed in his constituency.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, on October 13 where a teenager was found seriously injured after being shot and stabbed. | Tony Johnson

The incident, that was reported in the early of Sunday morning (October 13), saw a 16-year-old rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been found on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck with machete wounds on his leg and arm, as well as injuries that were consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Police have said that his injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

In an update today (October 16), the force confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds MP Hilary Benn described the violent attack as "truly shocking" and urged those with information to come forward. | Ernesto Rogata

Responding to the incident, Mr Benn, who has been an MP in the city for 25 years and is the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: “This was a truly shocking attack.

“The police are doing all they can to find those responsible, and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to contact the investigation team immediately.”

Other residents, including two mums, said they feared that crime could be on the rise in Holbeck and said the incident made them worried for their own children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“Although the injuries the victim has received are not life-threatening, this attack could easily have had fatal consequences and we are treating it as attempted murder.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with information have been urged to call 101 quoting Operation Pushcart crime reference 13240557245. Information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.