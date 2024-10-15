It has been three days since a scene was put in place on Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 13).

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are continuing to make enquiries after they launched an attempted murder investigation at the weekend.

It comes after a 16-year-old victim was found with machete wounds on his leg and arm, as well as injuries that were consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Shocked neighbours were left in disbelief, with parents describing how they felt worried for their own kids following the incident.

Here are 10 pictures from the scene as the investigation continues -

