10 pictures from Holbeck police scene after teenage boy found shot and stabbed on Leeds street

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

A police cordon remains in place on a Leeds street where a teenage boy was found with machete wounds and shotgun injuries.

It has been three days since a scene was put in place on Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 13).

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are continuing to make enquiries after they launched an attempted murder investigation at the weekend.

It comes after a 16-year-old victim was found with machete wounds on his leg and arm, as well as injuries that were consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Shocked neighbours were left in disbelief, with parents describing how they felt worried for their own kids following the incident.

Here are 10 pictures from the scene as the investigation continues -

1. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

1. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

| Tony Johnson

2. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

2. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

| National World

3. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

3. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

| Tony Johnson

4. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

4. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

| Tony Johnson

5. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

5. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

| National World

6. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

6. Holbeck attempted murder investigation

| Tony Johnson

