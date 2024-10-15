It comes after a 16-year-old victim was found with machete wounds on his leg and arm, as well as injuries that were consistent with a shotgun discharge.
Here are 10 pictures from the scene as the investigation continues -
1. Holbeck attempted murder investigation
Neighbours were left in disbelief to hear that a teenage boy, who was found with serious injuries on Cambrian Terrace at the weekend, had been shot and stabbed. | Tony Johnson
2. Holbeck attempted murder investigation
Parents living in Holbeck described feeling worried for their own kids after the incident that saw the 16-year-old victim hospitalised. | National World
3. Holbeck attempted murder investigation
West Yorkshire Police launched an attempted murder investigation after the violent attack reported in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 13). | Tony Johnson
4. Holbeck attempted murder investigation
Officers were called to the scene, where the teenager had been found seriously injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment to machete wounds on his leg and arm, as well as injuries that were consistent with a shotgun discharge. | Tony Johnson
5. Holbeck attempted murder investigation
This morning (October 15), police were still at the scene on Cambrian Terrace as a cordon remained in place for the third day. | National World
6. Holbeck attempted murder investigation
It is unclear when the police cordon will be removed. | Tony Johnson