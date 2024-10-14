Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was shot and stabbed in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 12.08am yesterday morning (Sunday), officers were called to Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck, where the teenager had been found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to machete wounds on his leg and arm and injuries to his left arm that were consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation.

The incident happened on Cambrian Terrace | Google

The victim is believed to have been attacked by a group of males near to where he was found.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed any part of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“Although the injuries the victim has received are not life-threatening, this attack could easily have had fatal consequences and we are treating it as attempted murder.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or doorbell camera footage, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we will be continuing to liaise with our colleagues at Leeds District who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pushcart crime reference 13240557245 or online via the LiveChat facility.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.