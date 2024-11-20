Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following a public appeal over a violent robbery in Leeds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 52-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident at Burnsall Croft, in Armley, on October 1 in which a man in his sixties received a broken collarbone.

The arrest is in relation to an incident at Burnsall Croft, in Armley. | Google/NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He remains in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to progress the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and who contacted us with information.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240534728 or online via the 101LiveChat.