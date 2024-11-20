Burnsall Croft Armley: Man arrested after 'violent' Leeds robbery left victim with broken collarbone
The 52-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident at Burnsall Croft, in Armley, on October 1 in which a man in his sixties received a broken collarbone.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He remains in custody and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to progress the investigation.
“We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and who contacted us with information.”
Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240534728 or online via the 101LiveChat.