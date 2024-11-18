Burnsall Croft Armley: Police issue CCTV appeal after man suffers broken collarbone in violent Leeds robbery

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:58 GMT
Detectives investigating a violent robbery in Leeds have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The victim and his partner, both aged in their sixties, were assaulted by the suspect after being approached in the communal foyer of Burnsall Croft tower block in Armley on October 1.

CCTV of the suspect. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim was punched and kicked during the incident and forced to hand over his coat. He was taken to hospital for treatment and found to have a broken collarbone.

“His partner was pushed and received a graze to her arm.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240534728 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsArmleyWest Yorkshire PoliceCCTV
