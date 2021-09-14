Burglary victims left frightened as masked raiders steal VW Golf GTI
Masked burglars stole a white VW Golf GTI during a raid at a house in Batley.
West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who sees the car to contact them.
It was stolen during a burglary at an address off of the B6122 White Lee Road, Batley, in the early hours of Friday September 10.
Police said three males entered the back garden of the property at around midnight before breaking in and stealing a purse and the keys to the car, which was parked outside.
The burglary victims were woken up by the intruders and were left frightened as a result.
The three males then made off in the car in the Bradford direction.
They were wearing balaclavas.
Anyone with information about the incident, or about the car, is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 13210459041 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat