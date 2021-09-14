Mark Barrott, 54, is accused of murdering his partner Eileen Barrott at the couple's home on Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on August 15 this year.

Barrott appeared before Leeds Crown Court this morning (September 14) where a plea hearing was expected to take place.

No charge was put to the defendant and the case was adjourned until January 7 next year when a hearing will take place to determine whether Barrott is fit to enter a plea and if he is fit to participate in the trial process.

Mark Barrott is accused of murdering his wife Eileen Barrott at their home in Whinmoor, Leeds.

Barrott appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds for the brief hearing and spoke only to confirm his name.

A provisional trial date has been set for February 14.

Any trial is expected to last five days.

Barrott was returned to custody until the next hearing.

The defendant was detained by officers from Police Scotland in the Elgin area at about 4.30am on Thursday, August 19.

Mrs Barrott was a nurse at St James' Hospital and had worked for the NHS since 1996.

A Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said her death had come as "a shock to her colleagues".

Paying tribute, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.

"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the Trust.

"Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the Trust in 1996.