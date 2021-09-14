Police were called to reports of a large fight on Merrion Street at 4.41am today.

The fight involved a large group of men who had just left Pryzm nightclub on Woodhouse Lane.

One man was seen being punched and kicked on the ground and left unconscious. Police found the 23-year-old with serious injuries.

Crime scene investigators working inside the cordon on Merrion Street

He was taken to hospital for treatment to a fractured eye socket and cheekbone and a bleed on the brain. His injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in custody.

Police cordoned off a row of shops outside the Merrion Centre this morning as forensic investigators worked at the scene. The cordon has now been lifted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 4.41am today, police received reports of a fight in the vicinity of Merrion Street, Leeds, involving a large group of males who had just left Pryzm nightclub, in Woodhouse Lane.

"One male was seen being punched and kicked on the ground and left unconscious. Officers attended and found the 23-year-old man with serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment and found to have a fractured eye socket and cheekbone and a bleed on the brain. His injuries are not considered life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

"A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and is currently in custody.

"A scene was in place in Merrion Street this morning to undergo forensic examination but has now been removed."

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13210466474 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat