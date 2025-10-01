Bradford fatal crash: Homeless man charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Little Horton Lane
Officers were called to Little Horton Lane just before noon on Saturday (Sep 27) to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. The 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.
It was established that he had been a pedestrian involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz car.
Robert Nagoda, aged 28, of no fixed abobe, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at a scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).
A second man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. The 20 year-old, from Bradford, has been interviewed and released on bail.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed this collision or the events surrounding it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 0007 of 28 September.