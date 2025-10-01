A homeless man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in a stolen car following a fatal crash in Bradford at the weekend.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Little Horton Lane just before noon on Saturday (Sep 27) to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. The 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

It was established that he had been a pedestrian involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

Robert Nagoda, aged 28, of no fixed abobe, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at a scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

A second man has also been arrested in connection with the collision. The 20 year-old, from Bradford, has been interviewed and released on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or the events surrounding it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 0007 of 28 September.