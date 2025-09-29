Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run on Little Horton Lane, Bradford

Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:24 BST
Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in Bradford at the weekend.

Officers were called to Little Horton Lane just before noon on Saturday (Sep 27) to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. The 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigating detectives believe there were two vehicles driving in convoy at the time of the crash, in which a vehicle hit the man before failing to stop at the scene.

Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal crash in Bradford.
Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal crash in Bradford. | NW

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He remains in police custody as of Monday, September 29.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where, sadly, a man has died. Extensive enquiries are being carried out.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have dash cam footage, to come forward. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area prior to the collision or just after.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 0007 of 28 September.

