Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in Bradford at the weekend.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Little Horton Lane just before noon on Saturday (Sep 27) to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. The 68-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigating detectives believe there were two vehicles driving in convoy at the time of the crash, in which a vehicle hit the man before failing to stop at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal crash in Bradford. | NW

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He remains in police custody as of Monday, September 29.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where, sadly, a man has died. Extensive enquiries are being carried out.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have dash cam footage, to come forward. We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area prior to the collision or just after.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting log 0007 of 28 September.