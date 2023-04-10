Bellbrooke Avenue Harehills stabbing: Everything we know so far after teenager attacked with weapon in Leeds
An 18-year-old man has been seriously injured in a knife attack in Leeds.
Police were called out to a report that a man was being assaulted with weapons shortly after 11pm on Easter Sunday. The teenager had been attacked with a bladed weapon and had serious injuries to his face and leg.
Here’s everything we know so far.
When and where did the attack take place?
Police say the attack took place in the Bellbrooke Grove area in Harehills, although the exact location is believed to be Bellbrooke Avenue, where a police cordon remained in place on Monday morning. Police were called to the location at 11.06pm on Easter Sunday, following a report that a man had been assaulted with weapons by a gang of male suspects.
Specialist officers carried out a number of searches in the Bellbrooke terraces and Foundry Avenue area overnight and West Yorkshire Police boosted patrols in Harehills on Monday. A cordon was put in place on Bellbrooke Avenue, with a number of officers guarding the streets.
What have police said about their investigation?
Detective Inspector Michael Herbert of Leeds CID said: “Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries today following a serious assault on an 18-year-old male and we are appealing for witnesses and information. I want to reassure residents that all incidents involving bladed weapons are treated as priority offences and extra officers are patrolling in Harehills today.”
Has anyone been arrested?
West Yorkshire Police has not confirmed that any arrests have been made, as of Monday evening.
What has the reaction been like from the Leeds community?
Leeds residents have shared their concern following the attack, which is one of a number of incidents involving a bladed weapon in the city over the last few weeks.
Terri Marie Rodgers said: “It’s getting really unsafe to the point where people don’t want to go out of there houses it’s ridiculous.”
Azra Ali said: “Happening far too often now sadly.” While Julie Walker added: “What is it with knifes can’t they fight with their fists any more. It’s getting worse down there something needs doing.”
Philip Baggott added: “It's just getting worse, more and more kids are carrying bladed weapons these days to protect themselves. The courts need to toughen up and anyone carrying a weapon needs to be given a long-term jail sentence rather than a couple of years inside and a smacked hand.”
How to pass on information to investigators
Anyone who saw the attack on the victim or a group of male suspects fleeing the scene, or who can assist police enquiries in any way, is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230197500. Information can also be given online via the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.