Police were called out to a report that a man was being assaulted with weapons shortly after 11pm on Easter Sunday. The teenager had been attacked with a bladed weapon and had serious injuries to his face and leg.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where did the attack take place?

The police cordon on Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills

Police say the attack took place in the Bellbrooke Grove area in Harehills, although the exact location is believed to be Bellbrooke Avenue, where a police cordon remained in place on Monday morning. Police were called to the location at 11.06pm on Easter Sunday, following a report that a man had been assaulted with weapons by a gang of male suspects.

Specialist officers carried out a number of searches in the Bellbrooke terraces and Foundry Avenue area overnight and West Yorkshire Police boosted patrols in Harehills on Monday. A cordon was put in place on Bellbrooke Avenue, with a number of officers guarding the streets.

What have police said about their investigation?

Detective Inspector Michael Herbert of Leeds CID said: “Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries today following a serious assault on an 18-year-old male and we are appealing for witnesses and information. I want to reassure residents that all incidents involving bladed weapons are treated as priority offences and extra officers are patrolling in Harehills today.”

Has anyone been arrested?

West Yorkshire Police has not confirmed that any arrests have been made, as of Monday evening.

What has the reaction been like from the Leeds community?

Leeds residents have shared their concern following the attack, which is one of a number of incidents involving a bladed weapon in the city over the last few weeks.

Terri Marie Rodgers said: “It’s getting really unsafe to the point where people don’t want to go out of there houses it’s ridiculous.”

Azra Ali said: “Happening far too often now sadly.” While Julie Walker added: “What is it with knifes can’t they fight with their fists any more. It’s getting worse down there something needs doing.”

Philip Baggott added: “It's just getting worse, more and more kids are carrying bladed weapons these days to protect themselves. The courts need to toughen up and anyone carrying a weapon needs to be given a long-term jail sentence rather than a couple of years inside and a smacked hand.”

How to pass on information to investigators