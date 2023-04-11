An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident in the Harehills area of the city on Sunday night. Police said he had been treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries which were caused by a bladed weapon.

Specialist officers were seen carrying out searches in the Bellbrooke Grove and Foundry Avenue areas in the wake of the attack. Extra police patrols were carried out in the area on Monday and a cordon remained in place on Bellbrooke Avenue.

On Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man had been arrested overnight on suspicion of wounding with intent. A spokesperson said they were currently being held in custody.

Specialist officers were seen carrying out searches in the Bellbrooke Grove and Foundry Avenue areas on Easter Monday. Picture: National World

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. It took place in the Bellbrooke Grove area at around 11pm on Sunday, with the force receiving reports that a man had been attacked by a group carrying weapons.