Harehills stabbing: Leeds police arrest two suspects after man attacked by gang in Bellbrooke Grove
Detectives in Leeds are questioning two suspects as they continue to investigate a stabbing that took place during the Easter weekend.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident in the Harehills area of the city on Sunday night. Police said he had been treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries which were caused by a bladed weapon.
Specialist officers were seen carrying out searches in the Bellbrooke Grove and Foundry Avenue areas in the wake of the attack. Extra police patrols were carried out in the area on Monday and a cordon remained in place on Bellbrooke Avenue.
On Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man had been arrested overnight on suspicion of wounding with intent. A spokesperson said they were currently being held in custody.
Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. It took place in the Bellbrooke Grove area at around 11pm on Sunday, with the force receiving reports that a man had been attacked by a group carrying weapons.
Information can be given to Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230197500. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the reporting form on its website.